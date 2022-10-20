Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

article

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.

Brown suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later, police said.

Lampley was arrested Tuesday in the 9300 block of South Luella Avenue, police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Lampley is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.