A 25-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 5:15 a.m., the man was in the 5000 block of West Deming Place when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police did not immediately have details on the incident.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.