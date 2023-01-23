Man, 25, critically injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run

A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Irving Woods neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was trying to fix his disabled semi-truck around 9:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 10700 W. Irving Park Road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.

He suffered body trauma and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.