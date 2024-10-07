Man, 25, killed in Englewood drive-by shooting

The Brief A 25-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Englewood when someone in a silver sedan opened fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

A man was shot and killed Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was on the sidewalk around 1 a.m. when someone in a silver-colored sedan started shooting in the 1500 block of West 65th Street, according to police.

The victim was shot in the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

Police said no arrests have been made.

No further information was provided.