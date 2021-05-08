Man, 25, riding dirt bike killed in hit-and-run in West Town

A 25-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in West Town.

The man was riding a dirt bike about 9:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Western Avenue when he went through a red light and was struck by a vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

FOR LOCAL NEWS ALERTS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t yet released details on the death.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop after striking the man and fled west on Washington Boulevard, according to police.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Major Accident Unit detectives investigate.