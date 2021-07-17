Man, 25, shot after altercation in the Loop
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Loop.
The man was in the 200 block of West Adams at about 2:58 a.m. when he became involved in an altercation with a group of people, Chicago police said.
A female in the group then shot him in the chest and arm.
He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
The offender is not in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating this shooting.
The female offender is described as Black, 5'8" with dreadlocks. She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.