Man, 25, shot and killed in Brighton Park

A man was fatally shot in a car Monday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was inside a car around 12:35 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone started shooting in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The man was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He is one of at least 46 people who were shot during the Memorial Day weekend.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.