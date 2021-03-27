Man hurt in Bronzeville shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was walking outside about 12:50 a.m. in the 800 block of East Oakwood Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up alongside him with three people inside, Chicago police said.

One of the people inside the sedan began shooting and struck him in the hand, police said.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The black sedan fled the scene, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.