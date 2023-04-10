Man, 25, shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's NW Side

A man was shot several times during an attempted robbery early Monday in Chicago's Kilbourn Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old told police he was approached by two gunmen around 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Keating Avenue who shot him after trying to rob him, police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and one gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a white SUV.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.