A 25-year-old man was shot in Englewood Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of West 59th Street.

At about 11:40 a.m., the victim was sitting inside a car when an offender inside an unknown vehicle began to fire shots in his direction, police said.

He suffered a graze wound to his left knee and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, Area One Detectives are investigating.