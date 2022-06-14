Man, 25, shot while trying to park on Chicago's Near West Side

A man was shot twice while trying to park his car Monday night in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood

The 25-year-old was trying to park his car around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone in a gray van started shooting, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the shoulder and was transported to Rush University Medical Center before being taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.