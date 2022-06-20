Man, 26, charged in South Shore shooting

article

A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a shooting Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Trevell Shipp, 26, is accused of opening fire on a 23-year-old woman during a "domestic incident" around 3:56 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Yates Avenue, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, according to officials.

Shipp was arrested moments later in the same block.

He is due in bond court Monday.