A person was shot during a domestic incident in South Shore Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Yates.

At about 3:56 a.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the upper right leg during a domestic incident, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The offender is in custody.

No other injuries were reported, police said.