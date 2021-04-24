Man, 26, faces battery charges for assaulting woman on CTA platform

article

A 26-year-old man is facing aggravated battery charges for assaulting a woman on a CTA platform.

Bernard Hightower was identified as the person who battered a 34-year-old woman on the platform in the 200 block of South Dearborn on Thursday at about 1:58 p.m.

Police say Hightower was arrested at about 2:09 p.m. in Oak Park that same day.

The victim was transported to Loyola for her injuries.

Hightower was placed in custody without incident.