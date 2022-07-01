Man, 26, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Englewood Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 6500 block of South Wolcott.

At about 5:43 p.m., the 26-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a suspect who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the arm and the head, and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody.