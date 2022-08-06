Man, 26, fatally shot while standing in Chatham parking lot

A man was fatally shot while standing in a parking lot in Chatham Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West 87th Street.

At about 3:15 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing in a parking lot with several people when shots were fired, police said.

The man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, and pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.