A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot in Bridgeport Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the man was dead when they arrived at the scene just before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the head.

The circumstances are unknown at this time, police said.

Area One Detectives are investigating.