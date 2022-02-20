Man, 26, shot dead during a fight in a West Pullman home, 1 in custody

A man was shot and killed by another man that he knew during a fight in a West Pullman home Sunday, according to police.

Around 3:50 a.m., police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with a 25-year-old man inside a house in the12000 block of South Princeton Avenue.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspected shooter sustained a laceration to the nose and lip. He was placed into custody on scene.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.