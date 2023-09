A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot once in the arm. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.