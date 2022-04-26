Man, 27, critically wounded in Southwest Side shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 11:47 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue when someone in a black SUV started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

