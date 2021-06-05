Man, 27, killed in West Englewood shooting

A man was fatally shot Friday in West Englewood on the South Side, police said.

The 27-year-old was on the sidewalk about 9:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a white sedan, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

A woman who lives on the block said she was working on fixing a light in her home when she heard "at least 20" loud pops. She thought they were fireworks.

"When I found out that it was actually gunshots, I got goosebumps," she said.

The woman, who declined to give her name, said she usually goes on a walk around the block at this time, because its generally quiet.

"But, I’m starting to get scared," she said.

The block has seen at least one other fatal shooting incident recently.

In February 2020, 15-year-old Marlin Gaines was killed in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when three males jumped out of a white SUV and shot him, authorities said.