Man, 27, shot and critically wounded in Avalon Park

A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 27-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back around 8:48 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

A witness told police they saw a dark sedan flee the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.