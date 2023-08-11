Man, 27, shot inside car in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 27-year-old was inside a vehicle just before 1 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.

He was shot in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details about the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.