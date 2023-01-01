Man, 27, shot on porch in West Englewood

A man was shot and wounded early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 27-year-old was standing on his porch just after midnight in the 6500 block of South Paulina Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the back, according to police.

The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.