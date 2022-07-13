Man, 28, arrested for making threats against Bridgeview music festival: police

Police were monitoring threats made towards the North Coast Music Festival.

The annual event is held over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview.

Organizers say a Facebook post targeting the music festival included racial slurs and a mention of violence.

The person who made the threat has been identified as 28-year-old Daniel Susma.

He was arrested in McHenry County, and is being held on unrelated charges of aggravated battery.

The organizers say additional security will still be in place for the September event.