Man, 28, critically wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 2100 block of West 51st Street, according to police.

The victim was shot three times in the arm and once in the hip. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.