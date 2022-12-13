Man, 28, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

Gunfire struck and critically wounded a man early Tuesday in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

The 28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back around 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

He was dropped off at Mercy Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said.