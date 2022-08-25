Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday

A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck.

The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.