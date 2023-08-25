Man, 29, shot in both legs in Gresham alley

A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in both legs Thursday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking in the alley around 8 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in both legs in the 1500 block of West 79th Street, according to police.

The victim drove himself to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he as listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.