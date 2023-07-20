Man, 29, shot several times in Buena Park

A man was shot multiple times on a sidewalk Wednesday night in Chicago's Buena Park neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:40 p.m. when a gunman walked up and started shooting in the 4000 block of North Broadway, according to police.

He was struck several times in the left side of his body and was transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.