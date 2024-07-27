Man, 3-month-old baby in critical condition after Little Village shooting: police

A man and an infant are in critical condition after being gunned down inside a car in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of W. 26th Street.

The 21-year-old man and 3-month-old boy were inside a vehicle when they were approached by another car.

Two men got out of the car, pulled guns and fired shots at the 21-year-old and the child, according to Chicago police.

The two armed suspects then got back into their vehicle and sped away in an unknown direction.

Police said the man was struck multiple times and the infant was shot once in the chest. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.