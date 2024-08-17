Man dies after being gunned down in restaurant parking lot on West Side: police

A 30-year-old man is dead after being gunned down in broad daylight on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of S. Lavergne, in the parking lot of a restaurant.

The 30-year-old victim was approached by an armed suspect who fired multiple rounds in his direction before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the neck and back. Police said he was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, initially in critical condition.

A short time later, the victim died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.