Man, 30, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was walking through an alley around 1:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road, according to police.

He was struck in the face and chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.