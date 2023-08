A man was shot during an argument in Gresham Saturday night.

At about 11:53 p.m., a 30-year-old man was in the 8200 block of South May when he got into an argument with a known offender, police said.

The offender produced a gun and shot the man in both legs.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.