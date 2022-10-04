Man, 30, shot in Englewood

A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf and heel and was transported to St. Bernard's Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.