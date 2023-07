A man was shot to death on a porch in Englewood Friday afternoon.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was on a porch in the 7000 block of South Justine Street just before 5 p.m. when an unknown offender shot him in the chest and arm.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.