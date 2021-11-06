Man, 31, found fatally shot in Little Village

A man was found fatally shot in Little Village Saturday morning.

The man was found in the 2600 block of South Keeler.

At about 3:27 a.m., a 31-year-old man was found on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and body, police said.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offender is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.