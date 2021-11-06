Expand / Collapse search

Man, 31, found fatally shot in Little Village

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Little Village Saturday morning.

The man was found in the 2600 block of South Keeler.

At about 3:27 a.m., a 31-year-old man was found on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and body, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offender is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.