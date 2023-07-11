Man, 31, found shot in Grand Crossing

A man was found shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police found the 31-year-old around 10:24 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 7500 block of South Dorchester Avenue, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.