A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

About 8:15 p.m., he was near the sidewalk in the 500 block of East 79th Street, when he was approached by a person who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police continue to investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP