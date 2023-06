A 31-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Cottage Grove Heights.

Police said someone approached him and fired shots in his direction around 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 95th Place.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound in his left arm and was transported to the University of Chicago where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two Detectives investigate.