Man, 31, shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk early Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was on the sidewalk around 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone in a white sedan started shooting, police said.

He was shot in the back and buttocks and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives are investigating.