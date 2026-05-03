Man, 31, shot, killed outside Joliet stores, pub, police say

The Brief A 31-year-old man was found shot to death in a parking lot near stores and a pub in suburban Joliet early Sunday. A police officer was nearby when he heard gunshots a little before 2 a.m. and found the victim. The exact circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.



A man was found shot and killed near multiple stores and restaurants on the west side of Joliet early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue a little before 2 a.m. for the shooting, according to the Joliet Police Department.

An officer near Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub heard multiple gunshots coming from the nearby Dollar Tree parking lot. They found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the head, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he died.

Police secured the scene to investigate the shooting. Officers found several spent shell casings and a handgun in the parking lot.

Two unoccupied cars parked near a recreational marijuana dispensary were also hit by gunfire, police said.

What we don't know:

Joliet police are investigating what led to the shooting and a possible motive. No one is in custody.

The victim has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.