Man, 31, wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was shot and wounded early Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police found the 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:53 a.m. in the 5300 block of South King Drive.

The victim told officers that he heard shots fired and felt pain.

It was not immediately clear whether the man sought medical treatment for his gunshot wound.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate