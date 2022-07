A man was shot Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 12:45 p.m., police say the 32-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in 1900 block South Christiana Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire.

The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

There are no offenders in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.