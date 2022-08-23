Man, 33, fatally shot while sitting in car in Little Village

A man was killed in a hail of gunfire Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was in the rear passenger seat of a car around 9:22 p.m. when three gunmen approached at fired roughly 23 shots into the vehicle in the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The gunmen fled in a blue truck in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.