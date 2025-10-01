Man, 33, shot in car on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 33-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times while sitting in his car Tuesday night on Chicago's West Side. Police said he drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, and no arrests have been made.



A man was critically wounded after he was shot inside his car Tuesday night on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

The 33-year-old was inside the car around 10:30 p.m. when another vehicle approached him and someone inside started shooting in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to police.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.