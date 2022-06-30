Man, 33, shot in Englewood

A man was shot while walking to his car Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. when he saw two men, one of whom pulled out a handgun and started shooting at him in the 6500 block of South Green Street, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.