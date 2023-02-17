Man, 33, shot in groin in Joliet Public Library bathroom: police

A man was shot in the groin while inside a bathroom in the Joliet Public Library on Thursday afternoon.

Joliet police said investigation revealed the 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the groin around 4 p.m. while in the first-floor bathroom of the Joliet Public Library before walking to a residence in the 600 block of North Hickory Street.

The man was transported by paramedics to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

They have not said whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if there are any suspects in the case.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Joliet police at (815) 724-3020.