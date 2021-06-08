Man, 34, charged with looting during unrest in Chicago last summer

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly participating in looting last summer.

Police say Lindsey Ward, 34, entered a retail store on August 10, 2020 in the 3100 block of W. Flournoy Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood and took merchandise amid widespread looting across the city.

Ward was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident and charged accordingly, police said.

Ward faces one felony count of looting and one felony count of burglary.

No further details were available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement