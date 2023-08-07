Man, 34, shot during argument in Gresham

A man was shot and critically wounded during an argument Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was arguing with someone on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when they pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.